Protestors pelt stone at police after man dies in Firozabad jail

Published - June 22, 2024 07:45 am IST - Firozabad (UP)

The SP said a detailed investigation is underway into the inmate's death

PTI

Locals stormed a police station in Uttar Pradesh’s Firozabad and pelted stones, leaving two cops injured over the death of a prisoner in the district jail. | Photo Credit: Twitter/@PTI_News

Firozabad (UP) Local people pelted stones at police personnel and set ablaze a vehicle in Uttar Pradesh’s Firozabad on June 21 after a 25-year-old jail inmate died in the district hospital where he was admitted after his condition deteriorated, police said.

Superintendent of Police Saurabh Dixit said the deceased, Akash, was taken into custody on Wednesday and a stolen motorcycle was seized from him. Later a case was registered against him.

Yogendra Singh, SHO of Firozabad South police station, said Akash was arrested on a theft charge for allegedly stealing the motorcycle on Tuesday.

Akash was sent to judicial custody and lodged in the Firozabad district jail. On Thursday night, when his condition deteriorated, he was admitted to the district jail hospital where he died during treatment on Friday, Dixit said.

As the body was being taken home by the man's family after post-mortem Friday late evening, local people stopped the ambulance at an intersection near the deceased's house in the Nagla Pachiya area and staged a protest, the SP said.

They shouted slogans against the police, pelted stones at the police personnel and their vehicles and also indulged in arson. The crowd also set a motorcycle on fire, he added.

As the situation deteriorated, the police resorted to mild force to remove the people from the spot.

There are reports of some policemen or people getting injured in the incident, however, the police and the administration are yet to confirm it.

Till the time of writing the news, the body of the deceased was still kept in the ambulance at the spot.

IG, Zone Agra, Deepak Kumar along with senior police officers are keeping an eye on the situation.

The SP said a detailed investigation is underway into the inmate's death.

