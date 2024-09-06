ADVERTISEMENT

Probe ordered after class three student suspended in Amroha over non-veg food

Published - September 06, 2024 10:03 pm IST - Lucknow

The principal could be heard saying that the student has been bringing non-vegetarian food into the school in order to convert everyone to Islam; the mother alleged that her child has not been allowed to sit in class since morning and was assaulted for bringing non-vegetarian food

The Hindu Bureau

Representative image. The principal of a private school assaulted a class three students and confined him to an empty room after he brought non-vegetarian biryani to school. | Photo Credit: V Sreenivasa Murthy

The District Inspector of Schools in Amroha district formed a three-member committee to look into allegations that the principal of a private school assaulted a class three students and confined him to an empty room after he brought non-vegetarian biryani to school. The student was also expelled by the school authorities.

ADVERTISEMENT

The matter came to light after a purported video went viral on Thursday (September 6, 2024) in which heated argument could be heard between the student’s mother and the school principal. The principal, Avneesh Kumar Sharma, could be heard saying that the student has been bringing non-vegetarian food into the school on a regular basis and wants to convert everyone to Islam. 

Non-veg food a big ‘no’ at several Delhi schools

“We don’t want to teach this child with such ideas and morals, who will demolish our temples and bring non-vegetarians to school. Your child says that he wants to convert everyone to Islam by making them eat non-vegetarian food,” the principal could be heard telling the mother in the viral video with mother refuting the allegations. Local Muslim organisation lodged protest over the school’s action calling it biased and divisive. 

U.P. Muslim student slapping case | Supreme Court says State failed in its role

The mother in the video added that her seven-year-old could not talk about such things, to which the principal said that the child learns it all at home. She also alleged that her child has not been allowed to sit in class since morning and was assaulted for bringing non-vegetarian food. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“The family of the child complaint that he was beaten by the school principal and name struck off from the school register. We ordered an enquiry and will take action based on the report,” V.P. Singh, the Inspector of Schools, said. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US