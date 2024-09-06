Probe ordered after class three student suspended in Amroha over non-veg food

The District Inspector of Schools in Amroha district formed a three-member committee to look into allegations that the principal of a private school assaulted a class three students and confined him to an empty room after he brought non-vegetarian biryani to school. The student was also expelled by the school authorities.

The matter came to light after a purported video went viral on Thursday (September 6, 2024) in which heated argument could be heard between the student’s mother and the school principal. The principal, Avneesh Kumar Sharma, could be heard saying that the student has been bringing non-vegetarian food into the school on a regular basis and wants to convert everyone to Islam.

“We don’t want to teach this child with such ideas and morals, who will demolish our temples and bring non-vegetarians to school. Your child says that he wants to convert everyone to Islam by making them eat non-vegetarian food,” the principal could be heard telling the mother in the viral video with mother refuting the allegations. Local Muslim organisation lodged protest over the school’s action calling it biased and divisive.

The mother in the video added that her seven-year-old could not talk about such things, to which the principal said that the child learns it all at home. She also alleged that her child has not been allowed to sit in class since morning and was assaulted for bringing non-vegetarian food.

“The family of the child complaint that he was beaten by the school principal and name struck off from the school register. We ordered an enquiry and will take action based on the report,” V.P. Singh, the Inspector of Schools, said.

