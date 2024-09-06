GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Probe ordered after class three student suspended in Amroha over non-veg food

The principal could be heard saying that the student has been bringing non-vegetarian food into the school in order to convert everyone to Islam; the mother alleged that her child has not been allowed to sit in class since morning and was assaulted for bringing non-vegetarian food

Published - September 06, 2024 10:03 pm IST - Lucknow

The Hindu Bureau
Representative image. The principal of a private school assaulted a class three students and confined him to an empty room after he brought non-vegetarian biryani to school.

Representative image. The principal of a private school assaulted a class three students and confined him to an empty room after he brought non-vegetarian biryani to school. | Photo Credit: V Sreenivasa Murthy

The District Inspector of Schools in Amroha district formed a three-member committee to look into allegations that the principal of a private school assaulted a class three students and confined him to an empty room after he brought non-vegetarian biryani to school. The student was also expelled by the school authorities.

The matter came to light after a purported video went viral on Thursday (September 6, 2024) in which heated argument could be heard between the student’s mother and the school principal. The principal, Avneesh Kumar Sharma, could be heard saying that the student has been bringing non-vegetarian food into the school on a regular basis and wants to convert everyone to Islam. 

Non-veg food a big ‘no’ at several Delhi schools

“We don’t want to teach this child with such ideas and morals, who will demolish our temples and bring non-vegetarians to school. Your child says that he wants to convert everyone to Islam by making them eat non-vegetarian food,” the principal could be heard telling the mother in the viral video with mother refuting the allegations. Local Muslim organisation lodged protest over the school’s action calling it biased and divisive. 

U.P. Muslim student slapping case | Supreme Court says State failed in its role

The mother in the video added that her seven-year-old could not talk about such things, to which the principal said that the child learns it all at home. She also alleged that her child has not been allowed to sit in class since morning and was assaulted for bringing non-vegetarian food. 

“The family of the child complaint that he was beaten by the school principal and name struck off from the school register. We ordered an enquiry and will take action based on the report,” V.P. Singh, the Inspector of Schools, said. 

Published - September 06, 2024 10:03 pm IST

Related Topics

Uttar Pradesh / hate crimes / minority group / school

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.