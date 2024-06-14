Priyanka, Akhilesh slam BJP govt. over U.P. police ‘letter’ on outsourcing of staff 

After the Uttar Pradesh police on Thursday withdrew a ‘letter’ going viral on social media related to hiring through ‘outsourcing’ of ministerial staff in the department, Opposition leaders, including former Congress Uttar Pradesh in-charge Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, lashed out at the State government, describing it as another ‘Agniveer’ scheme, adding the BJP-led dispensation was playing with the future of youths. Mr. Yadav alleged that someday the BJP might outsource the ‘government’.

“Recruitments through outsourcing are being considered at the level of sub-inspector in Uttar Pradesh police. A letter was sent to the district officials which is viral on social media. The BJP government weakened both our Army and the future of the youth by bringing the Agnipath scheme. Now efforts are being made to play the same game in Uttar Pradesh police. Instead of improving every institution of the country, the BJP governments are working to weaken them. The explanation given by the State police is beyond comprehension. Crores of youth of the State are angry with the news of paper leaks one after the other, Agniveer scheme, lakhs of posts remaining vacant and now outsourcing in police recruitment. The BJP should come forward and give a clear answer in this regard,” wrote Ms. Vadra, on X (formerly Twitter).

The SP president in his criticism went a step further claiming that someday the BJP might outsource the government itself. “The BJP government in Uttar Pradesh has adopted a careless attitude towards the ‘police system’, due to which the morale of the criminals is high. After making one acting DGP after another, now ‘outsourcing of police services’ is being considered. If the police are on contract, then neither will they have any accountability, nor will confidential and sensitive information be prevented from leaking out. The BJP government should answer that when the police have its own recruitment board, then why is the government running away from direct permanent appointment?,” asked Mr. Yadav on X (formerly Twitter).

Paper leaks

He said the outsourcing of police service enraged the youth who were already angry due to paper leaks. “The news of such ‘outsourcing of police service’ has further enraged the youth who are already angry due to the paper leak of the police recruitment exam. This idea of ​​outsourcing should be abandoned immediately, and the youth of Uttar Pradesh should be given jobs through a direct recruitment process in a regular, fair and transparent manner. The BJP may someday outsource the ‘government’ itself,” said Mr. Yadav.

Earlier, the Uttar Pradesh police withdrew the ‘letter’ related to the outsourcing of ministerial staff, adding the letter was ‘erroneously’ released and now stood withdrawn. “The system of outsourcing of Class IV employees is already in practice. Due to a mistake, the letter issued for ministerial staff instead of Class IV employees has been cancelled. No such case is pending at the Police department and government level,” reads the statement of the Uttar Pradesh police. They further said there was no proposal to outsource ministerial staff positions.