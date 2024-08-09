Principal suspended after Dalit child found locked in school amid charges of forced to clean toilet

After a six-year-old Dalit child, was allegedly forced to clean the toilet by teachers and found locked in the classroom of a government primary school in the Jansath locality of Muzaffarnagar district, the Basic Education department suspended the school’s principal and warned the teacher.

The department also ordered a probe into the matter forming a two-member committee led by the Block Education Officer, Jansath which will submit its report within three days.

The incident allegedly happened on August 6 when the student studying in class one was found locked in the school classroom, due to the laxity of Principal Sandhya Jain and class teacher Ravita Rani. Both teachers allegedly used to force child to clean the toilet.

“Due to hatred against my children both used to force my child to clean toilet, because of their negligence my son remained locked in the classroom for more than an hour after the school closed. When he didn’t reach home after the closure of the school, I went to the school, found it closed and heard the cries of my child, after which the villagers called the principal,” wrote the child’s mother in her complaint to the local police.