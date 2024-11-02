ADVERTISEMENT

Political row over SP candidate’s temple visit in Kanpur

Updated - November 02, 2024 09:41 pm IST - Lucknow

A Muslim body has issued fatwa, while temple authorities conduct purification ritual using 1,000 litres of Gangajal

Mayank Kumar

Samajwadi Party candidate Naseem Solanki | Photo Credit: PTI

Samajwadi Party candidate from Sisamau Assembly segment, Naseem Solanki, has landed in a controversy after offering prayers at a Shiva temple on the occasion of Deepavali.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ms. Solanki, wife of Irfan Solanki who previously occupied the Sisamau seat, visited the Vankhandeshwar Temple in Kanpur and offered prayers to the Shivling during campaigning on the night of October 31. Issuing a fatwa against her, the All India Muslim Jamaat’s national president Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi Bareilvi on Saturday (November 2, 2024) called her actions “criminal” in the eyes of the Shariat (law).

“As per Islam, idol worship is haram and strict rules apply. If the woman has done this unknowingly, then she is a criminal in the eyes of Shariat and must repent,” said Mr. Razvi. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Temple purified in Bihar’s Gaya after Muslim Minister entered into it with CM Nitish Kumar

Amid the backlash, a Hindu priest reportedly conducted a purification ritual at the temple, using 1,000 litres of Gangajal. The temple authorities, however, said they take strong exception to the fatwa, terming it an “insult” to the deity. “We purified the temple and Shivling as Muslim clerics objected to the visit to the temple and called it unethical. It’s an insult to our deity,” said a priest at the temple.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav criticises BJP’s negative ‘batenge toh katenge’ slogan

The ruling BJP targeted the SP candidate over the temple visit, describing it as “political stunt”. “They [SP] remember temples when election approaches,” said BJP MLA Surendra Maithani. 

Sisamau is one out of nine Assembly segments going to byelections, with the others being Katehri in Ambedkar Nagar, Kundarki in Moradabad, Ghaziabad in Ghaziabad, Majhwan in Mirzapur, Karhal in Mainpuri district, Khair in Aligarh, Phulpur in Prayagrah and Meerapur in Muzaffarnagar district. In Sisamau, the byelection is being held due to the disqualification of Mr. Solanki, who was convicted in a criminal case.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US