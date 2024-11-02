GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Political row over SP candidate’s temple visit in Kanpur

A Muslim body has issued fatwa, while temple authorities conduct purification ritual using 1,000 litres of Gangajal

Updated - November 02, 2024 09:41 pm IST - Lucknow

Mayank Kumar
Samajwadi Party candidate Naseem Solanki

Samajwadi Party candidate Naseem Solanki | Photo Credit: PTI

Samajwadi Party candidate from Sisamau Assembly segment, Naseem Solanki, has landed in a controversy after offering prayers at a Shiva temple on the occasion of Deepavali.

Ms. Solanki, wife of Irfan Solanki who previously occupied the Sisamau seat, visited the Vankhandeshwar Temple in Kanpur and offered prayers to the Shivling during campaigning on the night of October 31. Issuing a fatwa against her, the All India Muslim Jamaat’s national president Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi Bareilvi on Saturday (November 2, 2024) called her actions “criminal” in the eyes of the Shariat (law).

“As per Islam, idol worship is haram and strict rules apply. If the woman has done this unknowingly, then she is a criminal in the eyes of Shariat and must repent,” said Mr. Razvi. 

Temple purified in Bihar’s Gaya after Muslim Minister entered into it with CM Nitish Kumar

Amid the backlash, a Hindu priest reportedly conducted a purification ritual at the temple, using 1,000 litres of Gangajal. The temple authorities, however, said they take strong exception to the fatwa, terming it an “insult” to the deity. “We purified the temple and Shivling as Muslim clerics objected to the visit to the temple and called it unethical. It’s an insult to our deity,” said a priest at the temple.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav criticises BJP’s negative ‘batenge toh katenge’ slogan

The ruling BJP targeted the SP candidate over the temple visit, describing it as “political stunt”. “They [SP] remember temples when election approaches,” said BJP MLA Surendra Maithani. 

Sisamau is one out of nine Assembly segments going to byelections, with the others being Katehri in Ambedkar Nagar, Kundarki in Moradabad, Ghaziabad in Ghaziabad, Majhwan in Mirzapur, Karhal in Mainpuri district, Khair in Aligarh, Phulpur in Prayagrah and Meerapur in Muzaffarnagar district. In Sisamau, the byelection is being held due to the disqualification of Mr. Solanki, who was convicted in a criminal case.

Published - November 02, 2024 09:39 pm IST

Related Topics

Uttar Pradesh / Samajwadi Party

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.