Policemen in Lucknow suspended after mob harasses couple on flooded street

The police have also arrested four people for allegedly misbehaving and assaulting motorcyclists.

Published - August 02, 2024 06:25 am IST - Lucknow

The Hindu Bureau

After a video went viral of revelers harassing a couple on a bike at Gomti Nagar in Lucknow, the state police headquarters on Thursday removed the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) for the East Zone and two other senior officers from their positions. The Station House Officer (SHO) of Gomti Nagar and four other officers have been suspended. The police have also arrested four people for allegedly misbehaving and assaulting motorcyclists.

In the video that went viral many people who were playing in knee-deep water ran towards a motorcycle that had a woman riding pillion and splashed water on them. The woman was seen falling from the motorcycle as the group stopped the motorcycle and started pulling the woman and the bike. The video sparked outrage on social media, with people questioning the U.P. Police’s inaction. 

The U.P. police suspended Deepak Kumar Pandey, Station House Officer (SHO) of the Gomti Nagar station, and four other personnel: Rishi Vivek, Kapil Kumar, Dharamveer and Virendra Kumar. The senior police officials removed from their posts are Prabal Pratap Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) East Zone; Amit Kumawat, Assistant Deputy Commissioner of Police; and Anshu Jain, Assistant Commissioner of Police.

