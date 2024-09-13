"Police fired in self-defence" U.P. Minister O.P. Rajbhar says on Sultanpur encounter

Uttar Pradesh Minister O.P. Rajbhar launched an attack on Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday (September 12, 2024) over allegations that the BJP government is making the State 'capital of fake encounters'.

Describing the recent encounter in Sultanpur, OP Rajbhar said that the police fired in self-defence. Speaking to ANI Mr. Rajbhar said, "Police fired in self-defence. They will not shower flowers when criminals from the other side fire bullets and Aadhaar card will not be asked. In retaliation, bullets were fired and a criminal died."

He further sought an answer from Akhilesh Yadav about Mangesh Yadav's involvement in the loot that took place in the Sultanpur. "We want to ask the Samajwadi Party leader whether Mangesh Yadav was involved in the loot that took place in the Sultanpur incident or not?... Are you only worried about Yadav?" he stated.

The development comes after Akhilesh Yadav said that the government has targeted most people of Pichde, Dalit & Alpasankhyak (PDA) families in the many encounters.

"In Uttar Pradesh, fingers have been raised on many encounters...The government has targeted most people of PDA families in the many encounters. BJP has made Uttar Pradesh the capital of fake encounters," said Mr. Yadav.

Talking about the recent encounter, Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak said, "The encounter incident in Sultanpur has led the Opposition to raise questions. The Opposition is portraying these criminals as their own." “The criminals who were involved were either killed or arrested in the police encounter,” he added.

Attacking the Samajwadi Party, Mr. Pathak said Mr. Yadav did not support the person who was the victim of the crime or murder in the Sultanpur incident. ”Samajwadi Party is claiming that the encounters are being conducted based on caste,” Brajesh Pathak said, clarifying that the police have conducted a serious investigation, gathered evidence, and arrested the criminals.

”In the Sultanpur robbery incident, the police arrested the criminals, and one was killed in an encounter and more than two and a half kilograms of gold have been recovered from the criminals,” Brajesh Pathak added. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also slammed the BJP government over alleged encounters in the State.

