PM to visit Varanasi, release 17th PM-Kisan instalment

Published - June 16, 2024 10:51 pm IST - Lucknow

U.P. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath arrived in Varanasi on June 14 to review preparations and direct senior officials for Modi’s upcoming visit to the city

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit on Tuesday Varanasi, his parliamentary constituency in Uttar Pradesh, for the first time after taking oath for a third consecutive term. He is expected to release the 17th instalment of the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi, amounting to over ₹20,000 crore, for 92.6 million beneficiary farmers across the country.

The scheme, fully funded by the Union government, extends income support of ₹6,000 per year in three equal instalments to all land-holding farmer families, with a family defined as husband, wife, and minor children.

Earlier, on June 14, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath arrived in Varanasi to review preparations and direct senior officials for Mr. Modi’s upcoming visit to the city. The venue for the programme is Mehndiganj, Sevapuri. Mr. Adityanath reviewed the Prime Minister’s security, parking at the venue, public movement, and the routes planned. 

During his visit, Mr. Modi is will confer certificates to over 30,000 members of self-help groups trained as ‘Krishi Sakhis’ to work as para-extension workers, supporting fellow farmers in agricultural practices.

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Mr. Adityanath, and various State Ministers are expected to attend the event. 

