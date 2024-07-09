ADVERTISEMENT

People of a ‘particular religion’ did not vote for me, says BJP leader who lost to Chandra Shekhar Azad in 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Updated - July 09, 2024 07:21 am IST

Published - July 09, 2024 06:43 am IST - Lucknow

Om Kumar, the BJP MLA from Nehtaur, said he would “work for only those who voted“ for his party

The Hindu Bureau

BJP MLA from Nehtaur, Om Kumar. File picture

The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Nehtaur, Om Kumar, on Monday sparked a row on social media after an alleged video of him went viral. The video has him saying that he will work for those who voted for him, adding that people of a certain religion, did not vote for him in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls to get a license for hooliganism.

Mr. Kumar lost the 2024 parliamentary election from Nagina by over 1,50,000 votes to Azad Samaj Party (ASP) chief Chandra Shekhar Azad.

“From now on, I will work for those who vote for me. Everyone has voted for us. People from every social group have voted for us. Only people of a particular majahab (religion) have polarised, gathered in one place, only so that they can get a license for hooliganism from Modi-Yogi. We will not let them get that license. I will work for only those who voted for our party. If no vote, no work,” Mr. Kumar, a third-term MLA was allegedly heard saying in the video. 

Mr. Kumar polled 3,61,079 votes. Mr. Aazad got 5,12,552 votes.

The video has been widely circulated on social media with people criticising it as a “harmful” precedent.

“MLA Om Kumar’s divisive remarks set a harmful precedent. Elected representatives must serve all citizens equally, regardless of religion or political beliefs. Let’s stand together against biased governance and demand inclusive leadership,” said one Preeti Kumari, on social media. 

