PDA will defeat BJP in bypolls, says Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday (November 13, 2024) pushed the PDA (Pichda, Dalit and Minority) pitch of the party adding that it is the collective strength of these marginalised sections, which will defeat the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Describing the slogans like batenge to katenge (divided we fall) used by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath as “negative”, the SP leader said that the public can never accept these negative slogans. Reacting to the Supreme Court terming bulldozer demolition a ‘chilling sight’ and as illegal to demolish buildings or houses merely because it is owned or occupied by a person, Mr. Yadav said from today onwards, the bulldozer will remain parked in the garage forever, with no poor person’s house demolished.

“Samajwadi Party’s slogan of PDA is for the backwards, Dalits, tribals, women and the marginalised. The PDA family stands with those who have been subjected to injustice. The slogan batenge to katenge is unconstitutional and undemocratic. Only negative people can give such slogans. The British have left but their followers are still there who are giving such slogans,” said Mr. Yadav, addressing, a rally in support of party candidate Naseem Solanki.

Sisamau is among the nine Assembly seats going for bypolls on November 20. The other Assembly seats going for bypolls are Katehri in Ambedkar Nagar, Kundarki in Moradabad, Ghaziabad in Ghaziabad, Majhwan in Mirzapur, Karhal in Mainpuri district, Khair in Aligarh, Phulpur in Prayagrah and Meerapur in Muzaffarnagar district. The bypolls in Sisamau is necessitated due to conviction of Ms. Solanki’s husband Haji Irfan Solanki, who won the seat in 2022 Assembly poll.

Speaking about the top court holding that it is illegal to demolish buildings or houses merely because it is owned or occupied by a person who is accused of a crime, while also issuing detailed directions aimed at curbing such ‘bulldozer justice’, the SP leader said, “From today onwards, their bulldozer will remain parked in the garage forever, now no poor person’s house will be demolished. I am thankful to the Supreme Court for its decision against the bulldozer which had become the symbol of this government.”

Targeting the State government for corruption, he said no matter how much the government tries, it will be defeated in by the polls. “There has never been so much looting and corruption as has happened this time in Uttar Pradesh. No matter how much effort the government puts in, the people will defeat them this time. Thousands of youths are sitting on dharna in Prayagraj. The youth who are looking for a job have realized that this is not in the agenda of BJP,” added the SP president.

