ADVERTISEMENT

PCI expresses concern over arrest of Ghaziabad journalist

Published - November 05, 2024 01:37 am IST - NEW DELHI

The PCI said: “Shooting the messenger has now become a new normal across the country. We urge the Uttar Pradesh government to sensitise the police personnel with regard to the functioning and workings of the journalists.

The Hindu Bureau

The Press Club of India (PCI) has expressed concern over the arrest of Imran Khan, a journalist in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad for his reportage.

“His reportage was based on the coverage of an Opposition leader’s press conference during the Lok Sabha election held early this year. At the complaint of the local MP, months after the election, the Uttar Pradesh Police filed an FIR and arrested the journalist on Sunday morning,” said the PCI.

The PCI said: “Shooting the messenger has now become a new normal across the country. We urge the Uttar Pradesh government to sensitise the police personnel with regard to the functioning and workings of the journalists.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US