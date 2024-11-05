GIFT a SubscriptionGift
PCI expresses concern over arrest of Ghaziabad journalist

The PCI said: “Shooting the messenger has now become a new normal across the country. We urge the Uttar Pradesh government to sensitise the police personnel with regard to the functioning and workings of the journalists.

Published - November 05, 2024 01:37 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Press Club of India (PCI) has expressed concern over the arrest of Imran Khan, a journalist in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad for his reportage.

“His reportage was based on the coverage of an Opposition leader’s press conference during the Lok Sabha election held early this year. At the complaint of the local MP, months after the election, the Uttar Pradesh Police filed an FIR and arrested the journalist on Sunday morning,” said the PCI.

