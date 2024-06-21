Paper mafia rigging exams under BJP rule: Akhilesh 

Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday attacked the Union government over cancellation of the University Grants Commission (UGC)- National Eligibility Test (NET) examination alleging paper mafia are “rigging exams” under the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) rule. Mr. Yadav said the frequent paper leaks were hitting the Indian society to the core with adverse impact on the overall education system.

ADVERTISEMENT

“And now after the news of irregularities, the UGC-NET exam has also been cancelled. Under the BJP rule, the paper mafia is rigging every exam, one after the other. This could also be someone’s big conspiracy against the country. Understand the deeper chronology. If the police recruitment exam paper is leaked, the law-and-order situation will not improve. Due to which there will be unrest and instability in the country and State. If there is fraud in the NEET exam, honest people will not be able to become doctors and in the future, there will be a further shortage of doctors for treating the people of the country and dishonest people will become a threat to the lives of the public,” Mr. Yadav wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on June 19 announced cancellation of the UGC-NET exam, a day after it was conducted, saying the “integrity of the examination may have been compromised”. The UGC-NET was conducted at 1,205 exam centers in 317 cities across the country with roughly 11 lakh candidates appearing for the exam.

Shortage of teachers

The SP president said that similarly, the cancellation of the UGC-NET exam would have adverse impact on the overall education system and fatal for the country in the long run. “Due to the irregularity of UGC-NET exam, the already existing shortage of teachers will increase even more. The shortage of teachers will hinder the intellectual development of the country, which will prove to be extremely fatal for the country in the long run,” said Mr. Yadav.

The former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister dubbed the paper leaks as a big conspiracy against human resource of India. “Due to all this, the administration as well as the health and education system will be ruined. This can be a very big conspiracy against the human resources of our country, which will have far-reaching negative consequences. That is why this should be investigated rigorously under the supervision of the court and the culprits should be given the harshest punishment, and no criminal should be spared, no matter how big he is or how much power the culprit enjoys,” he alleged.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.