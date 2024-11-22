A total of 145 monkeys found dead, buried inside FCI godown in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras

Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras police registered a case against unidentified persons over allegations that 145 monkeys were found dead and buried at the Food Corporation of India (FCI) godown over a week ago.

On Friday (November 22, 2024) police took out the bodies of monkeys, buried in a pit. The bodies were taken out for a postmortem by a team of veterinarians.

The case was registered on November 20 at Kotwali police station under BNS Sections 286 (negligent conduct with respect to explosive substances) and 291 (continuance of nuisance after injunction to discontinue). Additionally, provisions of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act have been invoked against the accused.

“The complainant, Harshit Gaur alleged that on November 19, he received information from somebody working at FCI, that several monkeys have been buried at FCI’s godown. He informed SDM Hathras and Circle Officer Sadar about the incident,” Mr. Gaur said.

According to police, the chemical in question was aluminium phosphide sprayed on wheat sacks to protect it from insects and rodents in an FCI warehouse on November 7, 2024.

Mr. Gaur was informed by FCI’s staff that on November 9, 2024, some monkeys used fumigation of food grains. Suspectedly, they died after entering the godown. Mr. Gaur further claimed the monkeys were buried as per Hindu rituals.

A troop of monkeys entered the warehouse through a broken window of the godown on the night of November 7, 2024 and ended up inhaling the gas. When the workers opened the warehouse on November 9, they saw several monkeys dead.

A senior police officer from Hathras told The Hindu that a case has been registered and investigation is under way. A team has also been formed by FCI to investigate into the matter.

Mr. Gaur further alleged that no godown employee disclosed regarding the monkeys’ deaths or about the incident. The bodies have been exhumed after several leaders from Vishwa Hindu Parishad came to the spot.

FCI’s warehouse has a capacity of 17,000 metric tonne and is situated near Kalwari Road. Around 12,000 metric tonne of wheat is stored here. The food grains are distributed and supplied to the ration dealers across the district.

