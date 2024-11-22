More than 140 monkeys found dead and buried inside FCI godown in U.P.’s Hathras

Uttar Pradesh Police registered a case against unidentified persons after 145 monkeys were allegedly found dead and buried at the Food Corporation of India (FCI) godown in Hathras district over a week ago.

On Friday (November 22, 2024), police exhumed the carcasses of the monkeys buried in a pit inside the premises on Kalwari Road in Hathras district. The carcasses were sent for a post-mortem by a team of veterinarians.

The case was registered on November 20 at Kotwali police station under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Sections 286 (negligent conduct with respect to explosive substances) and 291 (continuance of nuisance after injunction to discontinue). Additionally, provisions of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act have been invoked against the accused.

The complainant, Harshit Gaur, alleged that on November 19, he had received information from somebody working at FCI that several monkeys had been buried at FCI’s godown. He informed SDM Hathras and Circle Officer Sadar about the incident, Mr. Gaur said.

According to police, the chemical in question was aluminium phosphide sprayed on wheat sacks to protect it from insects and rodents in an FCI warehouse on November 7.

Mr. Gaur was informed by FCI’s staff that on November 9, some monkeys inhaled fumes of food grains. The simians are suspected to have died after entering the godown.

A troop of monkeys entered the warehouse through a broken window of the godown on the night of November 7 and ended up inhaling the gas. When the workers opened the warehouse on November 9, they saw several monkeys dead.

A senior police officer from Hathras told The Hindu that a case has been registered and investigation is ongoing. A team has also been formed by FCI to investigate into the matter.

Mr. Gaur further alleged that no godown employee disclosed the monkeys’ deaths or anything regarding the incident.

The FCI warehouse has a capacity of 17,000 metric tonne.Around 12,000 metric tonne of wheat are stored here. The food grains are distributed and supplied to the ration dealers across the district.