‘Outsourced’ recruitment ad for Gorakhpur Municipal Body sparks outrage

The Opposition has called it as a “lateral entry” exercise intended to end reservations

Updated - November 21, 2024 09:15 pm IST - Lucknow

Mayank Kumar
Samajwadi party national president Akhilesh Yadav. File

Samajwadi party national president Akhilesh Yadav. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday (November 21, 2024) came under fire after recruitment advertisements for senior staff, including posts of Tehsildar, Naib Tehsildar, Revenue Inspector, and accountants, featured the word ‘outsourced’.

Also Read: UPSC seeks candidates for 45 lateral entry posts in Ministries; Opposition cries foul

The Gorakhpur Municipal Corporation advertisement, dated November 18, issued by the Additional Municipal Commissioner, Gorakhpur, invited retired officials and staff for nine “outsourced” posts. The advertisements included openings for one Tehsildar, one for Naib Tehsildar, two posts of Revenue Inspector, and five accountants. The advertisements do not mention reservations in the text.

Lateral entry for government posts | Explained

Opposition parties alleged this “outsourced” recruitment is an economic conspiracy against the marginalised sections to snatch away the Constitutional right of reservation in jobs. The Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Akhilesh Yadav said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) should “outsource the entire government” so that all its commissions are settled at one place.

“It would be better if BJP outsources the entire government so that all its commissions are settled at one place. By doing this, the BJP will not have to take the trouble of ending reservation under the pretext of recruitments. We have always been saying this and today we are repeating it again, jobs are not part of the BJP’s agenda. Outsourcing is an economic conspiracy against the PDA [pichada, Dalit, and alpasankhyak] meaning Backwards, Dalits and Minorities,” Mr. Yadav wrote on the social media platform X.

The SP leader demanded immediate withdrawal of this proposal asking the government to not snatch away the Constitutional right of reservation in jobs.

The Congress described the proposal as a “lateral entry” exercise in U.P. aimed at appointing BJP supporters and family members while finishing reservation for marginalised sections. “The whole exercise of outsourcing is a lateral entry kind of a thing, where Constitutional provisions of reservation for Other Backward Classes (OBCs), Scheduled Castes (SCs) etc. will not apply. The BJP aims to fill the vacancies with their supporters and family members of leaders. The Congress opposes this advertisement,” U.P. Congress general secretary Anil Yadav said. 

The Municipal Commissioner of Gorakhpur Municipal Corporation did not respond to questions from The Hindu .

Published - November 21, 2024 09:14 pm IST

Uttar Pradesh

