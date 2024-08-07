Our goal is a university in every district, says Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said the State’s goal is to establish at least one University in every district. He was chairing a meeting with officials of the Higher Education department. He said private investment needs to be promoted to achieve this target. Mr. Adityanath called for creation of a new policy to encourage private investment. Uttar Pradesh consists of 75 districts.

“Over the last seven years, one university in each division has been achieved, with universities established in all 18 divisions. Now, the focus should shift to establishing one university per district. Currently, there are universities in 35 districts. The private sector can significantly support the establishment of universities in the remaining districts. Private sector investment in higher education should be promoted, as it can play a crucial role in achieving our objectives,” said the U.P. CM, in the meeting.

Mr. Adityanath highlighted the increasing demand for higher education in the state. He said that increasing the number of institutions, courses, seats and enhancing the quality of education and research was the need of the hour.

“As the youngest state in India, Uttar Pradesh has a unique position in the higher education sector. With an average age of 21 years, which is expected to rise to 26 years by 2030, Uttar Pradesh will contribute 16.5% to India’s youth population,” he added.

