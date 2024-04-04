Non-bailable warrant against Swami Prasad Maurya, daughter Sanghamitra in marriage dispute case 

April 04, 2024 09:30 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST - Lucknow

An MP-MLA Court in Lucknow on Thursday issued a non-bailable warrant against Rashtriya Shoshit Samaaj Party president Swami Prasad Maurya and his daughter, and Lok Sabha member, Sanghamitra Maurya for not honouring court summons in connection with an assault case following a marriage dispute.

The court of Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Ambhesh Kumar Srivastava issued the warrant directing the Lucknow police to take legal measures.

The matter dates back to 2019, when Deepak Kumar Swarnakar, a resident of Lucknow, had alleged in his complaint before the court, of having been in a in relationship with Ms. Maurya since the year 2016. On January 3, 2019, Mr. Swarnakar got married to Ms. Maurya at her house; at the time her father had informed Mr. Swarnakar that she had gotten divorced before the marriage. However, Mr. Swarnakar has contended that Ms. Maurya had in fact gotten divorced only in 2021.

The plaintiff alleged that in 2021, Mr. Maurya and his daughter attacked Mr. Swarnakar’s house with the intention of killing him. He has also alleged that an attack was carried out at a hotel in Kushinagar on November 10 and 11, 2021, along with another attack on his person near the Dr. Ambedkar University in Lucknow the same year.