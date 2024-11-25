 />

Noida woman duped of ₹34 lakh, gets fake ED notices in case of 'digital arrest'

According to the complaint of Nidhi Paliwal, a resident of Sector-41, the fraudsters sent her a complaint via WhatsApp and asked her to send ₹34 lakh

Published - November 25, 2024 02:00 am IST - Noida

PTI
A woman was duped of ₹34 lakh in a case of "digital arrest" by cyber criminals who threatened her with fake notices by the Enforcement Directorate, officials said on Sunday (November 24, 2024).

“The fraudsters claimed that a parcel was being sent from Mumbai to Iran in her name containing five passports, two debit cards, two laptops, 900 U.S. dollars and 200 grams of narcotics,” they said.

Also Read: PM Modi cautions people against ‘digital arrest’ scam by fraudsters posing as law enforcement officials

“The victim received a call form the fraudsters on around 10 p.m. on August 8,” she said in her complaint.

“The Gautam Buddha cyber crime police station has registered a case and started an investigation in the matter,” Inspector-in-charge Vijay Kumar Gautam said.

According to the complaint of Nidhi Paliwal, a resident of Sector-41, the fraudsters sent her a complaint via WhatsApp and asked her to send ₹34 lakh.

An accused also video called her on Skype with the video switched off, Ms. Paliwal said in her complaint.

Inspector Gautam said the accused also sent two notices to the Enforcement Directorate (ED), in which serious allegations were made against the victim. A probe on the matter is underway, he said.

