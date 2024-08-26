GIFT a SubscriptionGift
No question of my retirement from active politics: BSP supremo Mayawati

BSP leader Mayawati denies retirement rumors and vows to continue fighting for Bahujans against “casteist media propaganda”

Published - August 26, 2024 01:40 pm IST - Lucknow

PTI
BSP Supremo Mayawati. File

BSP Supremo Mayawati. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati asserted on Monday (August 26, 2024) that she was not retiring from active politics and alleged that the "casteist media" had been "propagating such fake news".

The 68-year-old BSP president is a four-time former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh.

"To foil the conspiracies of opponents to weaken the Ambedkarite caravan of the Bahujans, like Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar and the venerable Kanshi Ram ji, my decision to remain dedicated to the self-respect and self-esteem movement of BSP till my last breath is firm," she said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

"That is, there is no question of my retirement from active politics. Ever since the party has put forward Akash Anand as the successor of BSP in my absence or in dire ill health, the casteist media has been propagating such fake news that people should be cautious," Ms. Mayawati said in Hindi.

"Although earlier also rumours were spread about me being made the president (of India), whereas the venerable Kanshi Ram ji had rejected a similar offer and said that becoming the president meant retiring from active politics which was not acceptable to him in the interest of the party, then how was it possible for his disciple to accept it?" she said.

