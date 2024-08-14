No one can stop the BJP from losing bypolls, says Akhilesh, amid allegations of Muslim-Yadav officials being shunted out 

Objecting to the Uttar Pradesh administration’s alleged transfer of Muslim and Yadav officials out of districts heading for Assembly bypolls, the Opposition parties on Wednesday (August 14, 2024) asked the Election Commission to take “suo motu cognizance” of the move.

Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav, however, expressed confidence that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would lose all ten of the high-stakes bypolls in the State despite such alleged machinations.

“When the public has come out in the field to defeat the BJP even in the by-elections, then no matter how much administrative and governmental drama the BJP does to remove some officers, no one can stop them from losing,” the SP chief said in a post on X.

“By talking about removing some specific officers from election responsibilities, the BJP has accepted that in their government, some election scams probably happen at the level of officers. This is not only on the BJP government but also on the Election Commission. The Election Commission should take suo motu cognizance,” he posted, along with a video report claiming that most officials hailing from the Muslim and Yadav communities have been removed from field postings in bypoll-bound districts.

Together, the two communities constitute about 30% of the U.P. electorate and have a sizeable presence in the State’s bureaucracy.

High-stakes bypolls

The 10 Assembly seats where bypolls are due are: Milkipur in the Ayodhya district, Katehri in Ambedkar Nagar district, Kundarki in Moradabad district, Ghaziabad in Ghaziabad district, Majhwan in Mirzapur district, Sisamau in Kanpur district, Karhal in Mainpuri district, Khair in Aligarh district, Phulpur in Prayagraj district, and Meerapur in Muzaffarnagar district. The dates of the bypolls are expected to be announced soon.

The Congress also targeted the ruling BJP’s selective posting of bureaucrats. “It is against the basic democratic norms and the Constitution to deny postings to officials of specific sections. Since Yogi Adityanath took charge in U.P., this tendency is witnessed,” said Anil Yadav, general secretary of the U.P. Congress.

After the BJP’s Lok Sabha debacle in the State, it is believed that the party’s internal post-mortem pointed fingers at some officials hailing from Muslim and Yadav groups, accusing them of disturbing the party’s prospects in many seats. The BJP won only 33 Lok Sabha seats from U.P. this year, 29 less than its 2019 tally.

