ADVERTISEMENT

'No house, no person, no class should be left out' in BJP's membership drive: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

Updated - September 02, 2024 12:38 pm IST

Published - September 02, 2024 12:25 pm IST - Lucknow

"The membership drive of the BJP is a movement to connect the individual with the spirit of Nation First, the resolve to serve the people, the vow of Antyodaya and the vision of 'Developed India-Atmanirbhar Bharat'," Yodi Adityanath said

PTI

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday (September 2, 2024) appealed to the BJP workers to ensure that no house or person is left out in the party's membership drive that is starting from today.

"The membership drive of the Bharatiya Janata Party starting today is a movement to connect the individual with the spirit of Nation First, the resolve to serve the people, the vow of Antyodaya and the vision of 'Developed India-Atmanirbhar Bharat'," Mr. Adityanath said in a post on 'X'.

"Come, let all of us workers of @BJP4India make this national task successful with full energy and commitment by assimilating the mantra of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas' given by the respected Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji," he said. "Remember, no house, no person, no class should be left out," he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US