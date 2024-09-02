GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

'No house, no person, no class should be left out' in BJP's membership drive: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

"The membership drive of the BJP is a movement to connect the individual with the spirit of Nation First, the resolve to serve the people, the vow of Antyodaya and the vision of 'Developed India-Atmanirbhar Bharat'," Yodi Adityanath said

Updated - September 02, 2024 12:38 pm IST

Published - September 02, 2024 12:25 pm IST - Lucknow

PTI
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. File

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday (September 2, 2024) appealed to the BJP workers to ensure that no house or person is left out in the party's membership drive that is starting from today.

"The membership drive of the Bharatiya Janata Party starting today is a movement to connect the individual with the spirit of Nation First, the resolve to serve the people, the vow of Antyodaya and the vision of 'Developed India-Atmanirbhar Bharat'," Mr. Adityanath said in a post on 'X'.

"Come, let all of us workers of @BJP4India make this national task successful with full energy and commitment by assimilating the mantra of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas' given by the respected Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji," he said. "Remember, no house, no person, no class should be left out," he added.

Related Topics

Uttar Pradesh / Lucknow / Bharatiya Janata Party

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.