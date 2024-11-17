NHRC notice to U.P. government, DGP over death of newborns in Jhansi hospital fire

The National Human Rights Commission of India (NHRC) on Saturday (November 17, 2024) said it has issued a notice to the Uttar Pradesh government and the state's police chief in connection with a fire at the children's ward of a medical college in Jhansi that claimed the lives of 10 newborns.

Describing reports of the incident as "disturbing", the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has sought a detailed report within a week.

The commission observed that the contents of the reports are "indeed disturbing and indicate negligence" resulting in a "grave violation" of the human rights of the victims as they were in the care of a government institution.

In a statement, the NHRC said it has taken suo motu cognisance of a media report that at least 10 newborns died in the fire that broke out in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) of the Maharani Laxmibai Medical College on Friday (November 15, 2024) night.

Sixteen babies suffered injuries in the incident, while 37 were rescued safely. Reportedly, police authorities have confirmed that the fire was caused by an electrical short circuit and the babies who lost their lives were in incubators, it said.

Accordingly, the rights panel said, notices were issued to the chief secretary and the Director General of Police of the state, seeking a detailed report within one week.

The report should include the status of the FIR registered in the matter, action taken against officials responsible, the medical treatment being provided to the injured and compensation, if any, paid to the aggrieved families, it said.

The commission said it would also like to know about the steps taken or proposed by the authorities to ensure that such incidents do not recur.

The Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday (November 17, 2024) formed a four-member committee to probe the fire incident.

