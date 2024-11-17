ADVERTISEMENT

NHRC notice to U.P. government, DGP over death of newborns in Jhansi hospital fire

Published - November 17, 2024 10:59 am IST - New Delhi

The commission wants the status of the FIR registered in the matter, action taken against officials responsible, the medical treatment being provided to the injured and compensation paid to the aggrieved families

PTI

Parents and family members of children who were rescued from the Friday night fire at Jhansi’s Maharani Laxmibai Medical College lie outside another ward of the hospital where their children have been shifted. | Photo Credit: FARUQUI AM

The National Human Rights Commission of India (NHRC) on Saturday (November 17, 2024) said it has issued a notice to the Uttar Pradesh government and the state's police chief in connection with a fire at the children's ward of a medical college in Jhansi that claimed the lives of 10 newborns.

Describing reports of the incident as "disturbing", the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has sought a detailed report within a week.

Jhansi hospital fire: Sprinkling of lime, cleaning premises to welcome U.P. Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak spark outrage 

The commission observed that the contents of the reports are "indeed disturbing and indicate negligence" resulting in a "grave violation" of the human rights of the victims as they were in the care of a government institution.

In a statement, the NHRC said it has taken suo motu cognisance of a media report that at least 10 newborns died in the fire that broke out in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) of the Maharani Laxmibai Medical College on Friday (November 15, 2024) night.

Sixteen babies suffered injuries in the incident, while 37 were rescued safely. Reportedly, police authorities have confirmed that the fire was caused by an electrical short circuit and the babies who lost their lives were in incubators, it said.

Accordingly, the rights panel said, notices were issued to the chief secretary and the Director General of Police of the state, seeking a detailed report within one week.

Babies killed in hospital fire | Braving fire, relatives save many newborns at Jhansi’s Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College

The report should include the status of the FIR registered in the matter, action taken against officials responsible, the medical treatment being provided to the injured and compensation, if any, paid to the aggrieved families, it said.

The commission said it would also like to know about the steps taken or proposed by the authorities to ensure that such incidents do not recur.

The Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday (November 17, 2024) formed a four-member committee to probe the fire incident.

