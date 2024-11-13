NHRC directs Gautam Buddh Nagar DM to address dismal conditions of primary schools

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has directed the district magistrate of Gautam Budh Nagar district in Uttar Pradesh to take appropriate action within eight weeks to improve the dismal infrastructural facilities in the district’s schools.

NHRC was acting upon a complaint it received on October 16 earlier this year, which stated that dismal conditions of U.P.’s government run schools violate Right to Education (RTE) guaranteed to students. The Hindu accessed the copy of the complaint.

“Hundreds of students studying in government schools in Gautam Buddh Nagar, Noida, U.P. are deprived of basic amenities like drinking water, shortage of desks and benches, non-availability of sweepers and number of teachers and so on,” the complaint stated.

NHRC has directed the Gautam Buddh Nagar DM to look into the lack of facilities at Primary School Vajidpur Block Sector 134, Prathmik Vidyalaya Nangli in Sector 135 and Prathmik Vidyalaya, Vajidpur in Sector 135.

In Primary School Vajidpur for instance, while the total strength of students is nearly 550, and the school runs for Classes 1 to 5, of the five rooms in the school, one room is run as a computer lab. There is a shortage of desks and benches, leading to students sitting on the floor during school hours. There is no special educator post created in the school, even as four to five physically challenged children study in the school. There is also seepage in the walls of the school building, the complaint stated.

In Prathmik Vidyalaya Nangli, there is a water pond nearby where garbage is dumped, the complaint stated. “This makes the atmosphere dirty and smelly especially during rainy days,” it said. Further, students use hand pumps to consume drinking water as the water purifier is non-functional, while there is no library in the school.

A dismal situation exists in Prathmik Vidyalaya, Vajidpur, Sector 135 as well where the whole school building has been demolished but no new building has been constructed yet, even though there is a requirement of more government schools in the area.

Also, NHRC has asked the Gautam Buddh Nagar DM to take appropriate action in case of as many as 61 children of migrant construction workers, who are out of school in the area, and wish to get admitted to school.

