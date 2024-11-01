NGT says 'lethargic attitude' after UP authorities seek seven months to demarcate river floodplain

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has termed the request of the Uttar Pradesh authorities as "unreasonable" showing a "lethargic attitude" after it sought seven months to demarcate a river's floodplain zone.

A bench of Justice Sudhir Agarwal and expert member Afroz Ahmad instead asked the authorities concerned to complete the demarcation and identification of the floodplain zone of Tedhi River, a tributary of River Ganga in the state, by January 15, 2025.

"In our view, the request for seven months is unreasonable and shows a lethargic attitude on the part of authorities. When basic data has already been collected, the remaining work can be completed within less than half the time requested by the authorities concerned," the tribunal said.

The matter pertained to encroachment in the river floodplain which first required the determination or demarcation of its floodplain zone.

River Tedhi, which is 230-kilometre long, originates from Chitaurah Lake in Bahraich district; traverses through the Gonda district and merges with River Ghagra near Lolpur village in the Basti district.

In its order passed on October 18, the tribunal said, "River Ghagra ultimately merges with River Ganga and therefore River Tedhi for all purposes is a tributary of River Ganga attracting provisions of River Ganga (Rejuvenation, Protection and Management) Authority's order of 2016." The NGT consequently directed the Gonda district magistrate to carry out the demarcation and identification of floodplain zone of the river by January 15, 2025.

The matter would be further heard on January 17.