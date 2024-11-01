GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

NGT says 'lethargic attitude' after UP authorities seek seven months to demarcate river floodplain

A bench of Justice Sudhir Agarwal and expert member Afroz Ahmad asked the authorities concerned to complete the demarcation and identification of the floodplain zone of Tedhi River, a tributary of River Ganga by January 15, 2025

Updated - November 01, 2024 06:59 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Representative image

Representative image | Photo Credit: Sandeep Saxena

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has termed the request of the Uttar Pradesh authorities as "unreasonable" showing a "lethargic attitude" after it sought seven months to demarcate a river's floodplain zone.

A bench of Justice Sudhir Agarwal and expert member Afroz Ahmad instead asked the authorities concerned to complete the demarcation and identification of the floodplain zone of Tedhi River, a tributary of River Ganga in the state, by January 15, 2025.

Nine years after NGT’s directions, Yamuna floodplain yet to be demarcated

"In our view, the request for seven months is unreasonable and shows a lethargic attitude on the part of authorities. When basic data has already been collected, the remaining work can be completed within less than half the time requested by the authorities concerned," the tribunal said.

The matter pertained to encroachment in the river floodplain which first required the determination or demarcation of its floodplain zone.

River Tedhi, which is 230-kilometre long, originates from Chitaurah Lake in Bahraich district; traverses through the Gonda district and merges with River Ghagra near Lolpur village in the Basti district.

Explained | The anatomy of the Yamuna floodplains

In its order passed on October 18, the tribunal said, "River Ghagra ultimately merges with River Ganga and therefore River Tedhi for all purposes is a tributary of River Ganga attracting provisions of River Ganga (Rejuvenation, Protection and Management) Authority's order of 2016." The NGT consequently directed the Gonda district magistrate to carry out the demarcation and identification of floodplain zone of the river by January 15, 2025.

The matter would be further heard on January 17.

Published - November 01, 2024 06:58 pm IST

Related Topics

Uttar Pradesh / rivers

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.