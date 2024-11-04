NDA will win all nine Assembly seats in U.P. bypolls: Keshav Prasad Maurya

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said on Sunday that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will win all nine assembly seats in the bypolls, adding that the people of Uttar Pradesh know that the lotus stands for trust.

“The people of U.P. have understood that the BJP’s lotus is a symbol of trust and the SP’s cycle is a synonym for deceit. People have made up their minds to vote in the BJP alliance in all nine seats by huge margins. A strong foundation is going to be laid for the BJP to form the government for the third time in 2027,” said Mr. Maurya. He was addressing the booth level BJP conference organised in support of the party candidate from the Phulpur assembly seat, Deepak Patel. Phulpur is one of the nine seats going to the polls.

The ‘family’ benefits

Mr. Maurya added that the PDA pitch of the Samajwadi Party (SP) benefits the family of the party chief, Akhilesh Yadav. “Mr. Akhilesh Yadav’s “PDA” is actually the Family Development Agency. It is just a name, but the real aim is to expand their family. In reality, when the list of tickets comes out, only uncles, nephews, and close ones are seen.

On the other hand, Prime Minister Modi is strengthening the foundations of democracy by involving lakhs of youth from non-political families in leadership roles — from Gram Sabha to the Lok Sabha — by removing the quagmire of nepotism,” the Deputy CM said. Nine assembly seats, including Sisamau in Kanpur, Katehri in Ambedkar Nagar, Kundarki in Moradabad, Ghaziabad in Ghaziabad, Majhwan in Mirzapur, Karhal in Mainpuri district, Khair in Aligarh, Phulpur in Prayagrah, and Meerapur in the Muzaffarnagar district will see elections on November 13. The counting of votes is scheduled for November 23.