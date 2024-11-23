NDA-BJP candidates winning U.P. bypolls proof of people's faith in PM Modi: Yogi

With the Uttar Pradesh assembly bypoll trends and results favouring NDA-BJP candidates, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday (November 23, 2024) said these are proof of people’s unwavering faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership.

The BJP and its ally RLD are leading in six of the nine seats where bypolls were held on November 20. The votes are being counted on Saturday (November 23, 2024).

"The victory of the BJP-NDA in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly by-elections is proof of people's unwavering faith in the successful leadership and guidance of the esteemed Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji," he said in a post on X in Hindi.

"This victory is the result of security, good governance and public welfare policies of the double engine government and the tireless hard work of dedicated workers," Mr. Adityanath added, expressing gratitude to the people of the state.

"Hearty congratulations to all the winning candidates! If we are divided we will be cut. If we stay united we will be safe," he said.

Among the nine seats, the BJP is leading in Kundarki, Khair, Ghaziabad, Phulpur, Katehari and Majhawan seats, the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) in Meerapur and the Samajwadi Party (SP) in Karhal.

The Election Commission said Naseem Solanki of the Samajwadi Party has won the Sisamau seat in Kanpur by defeating the BJP by 8,564 votes.