Nagina MP objects to U.P. CM using ‘Harijan’ for Scheduled Caste, deems it ‘insulting’

Lok Sabha member from Nagina and national president of Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) Chandra Shekhar Azad on Friday (November 1, 2024) objected strongly to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath using the word ‘harijan’ for Scheduled Castes (SC), and alleged that the U.P. CM is dividing the society into “harijans” and “non-harijans” on social, cultural, and religious platforms. The Lok Sabha member claimed whereas in 1982, the Union government issued an advisory to all the State governments asking them not to use the word ‘Harijan’ for the Scheduled Caste (SC), how Mr. Adityanath, who holds such an important Constitutional post, not aware of these decisions and wondered is deliberately using the word “harijan” for insulting the community.

“Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath who gave the slogan ‘If we divide, we will be divided’ in election rallies, is himself dividing the society into ‘harijans’ and ‘non-harijans’ on social, cultural and religious platforms. Doesn’t the use of this word ‘harijan’ put his so-called Hindus in danger? Whereas in 1982, the Union government had issued an advisory to all the State governments asking them not to use the word ‘harijan’ for the Scheduled Castes. In 2010, the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment banned it by issuing new guidelines in this regard. Even the Hon’ble Court had banned it, calling it derogatory,” the Nagina MP wrote on X, along with a video of the U.P. CM where he used the word ‘harijan’.

Speaking to The Hindu, he added, “Is Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who holds such an important Constitutional post, not aware of these decisions. Or are the Scheduled Caste people being insulted by deliberately using the word ‘Harijan’?”

Mr. Azad, who recently wrote a letter addressed to the Chief Secretary of U.P. seeking details of SC/ST officials holding key positions in the State government, including secretaries, is going to write a letter requesting details of Backward Classes and Muslims officials occupying posts which will show clear picture about bureaucratic appointments.

“I sought details of officers hailing from SC/ST social groups holding posts of Principal Secretaries, Additional Secretary and Secretary in different departments, similarly I requested the list of Inspector General (IG), Divisional Commissioner, DIGs, District Magistrate, Superintendent of Police (SP) and Deputy Collector hailing from SC/ST social group holding posts across 18 administrative divisions and 75 districts in U.P. The list/answer will bring in public where these officers are posted and has the actual meaning of uplifting the marginalised sections been fulfilled more than 75 years, after independence. In coming weeks, I am going to write seeking details about where officers from Backward and Muslim groups posted currently. It will show us the picture about are they at positions to influence decision making or shunted out,” the Nagina MP told The Hindu.

