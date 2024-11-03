ADVERTISEMENT

Nagina MP Chandra Shekhar Azad demands strict action to curb stone throwing at trains

Published - November 03, 2024 10:16 pm IST - Lucknow

He added that, according to a report, there were 1,503 incidents of stone pelting in 2022, causing loss of crores of rupees to the Railways

PTI

Nagina MP Chandra Shekhar Azad . File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) MP Chandra Shekhar Azad on Sunday (November 3, 2024) claimed that stones were thrown at the Vande Bharat train coach in which he was travelling, damaging its glass, and asked the Railway Minister and the administration to take strict steps to check such incidents.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also urged parents and teachers to make children aware of the issue.

In a post on X, Mr. Azad said, “This morning I was travelling from Delhi to Kanpur by Vande Bharat train. As soon as the train crossed Kamalpur station in Bulandshahr district at around 7.12 a.m., some antisocial element threw stones from outside, due to which the glass near the passenger sitting two seats ahead of me got shattered. I was shocked and stunned by this incident. This incident not only caused damage to government property but also raised questions on the safety of passengers. Such incidents are reprehensible and cannot be accepted at any cost”. Mr. Azad is the MP from Nagina seat in Uttar Pradesh.

ADVERTISEMENT

Asked about the incident, Railway Protection Force (RPF) sub-inspector, Manoj Gautam said that the matter is being probed.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mr. Azad said, according to a report, there were 1,503 such incidents in 2022, causing loss of crores of rupees to the Railways. “This figure forces one to think why such incidents are happening again and again. Stone pelting on trains not only causes damage to property, but it can also prove fatal for the passengers,” he said.

There is a need to understand that railways are a valuable asset of the country and its protection is the responsibility of all of us citizens of the country, he said, adding such acts not only create a feeling of insecurity but also harm the image of our country.

ADVERTISEMENT

Spreading awareness

To prevent such incidents, the Union Railway Minister, railway police and administration should take strict steps as well as spread awareness in society, he said.

“My request is that it is necessary for parents and teachers in schools to make children aware of this subject. This will not only reduce such incidents but will also ensure the safety of railway passengers,” Mr. Azad said.

“This country is ours, and the protection of the country’s property is not only the moral responsibility and constitutional fundamental duty of the government but also of all of us,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

India / Uttar Pradesh

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US