GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Muslim religious leaders say Yogi’s Gyanvapi comment is irresponsible; Congress says it amounts to contempt of judiciary

‘People holding top positions must refrain from issuing statements that create division in society,’ the head of the All India Muslim Jamaat said; ‘By saying this, the Chief Minister is trying to pressurise the court in the pending case,’ the Congress said 

Updated - September 15, 2024 10:10 pm IST - Lucknow

Mayank Kumar
A view of the Gyanvapi Mosque next to the Kashi Vishwanath temple complex at Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh.

A view of the Gyanvapi Mosque next to the Kashi Vishwanath temple complex at Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. | Photo Credit: R.V. MOORTHY

Reacting sharply to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s statement that Gyanvapi, “called a mosque by some”, is the Hindu deity Lord Vishwanath, Muslim religious leaders from U.P. on Sunday (September 15, 2024) described the statement as irresponsible and suggested that people occupying top positions refrained from creating divisions and taking sides. 

“The Gyanvapi mosque is a mosque with a history of several centuries. There is a dispute over it which is ongoing in the judicial system. The matter is pending in the lower court, High Court and Supreme Court, with both parties (Hindus and Muslims) putting forth their arguments. Amid this, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s statement that refers to it as a Vishwanath temple does not befit his position. People holding top positions must refrain from issuing statements that create division in society,” Maulana Mufti Shahabuddin Razvi Bareilvi, national president of the All India Muslim Jamaat said. 

There existed a Hindu temple prior to construction of Gyanvapi mosque: Archaeological Survey of India

“For political gain, all this is said. He must refrain from such statements. It is irresponsible,” Mohammad Sayyed Yasin, a Muslim religious leader from Varanasi, said. 

The Congress party also targeted the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader. “Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s statement is contempt of the judiciary. The High Court should fulfil its constitutional responsibility and issue a contempt notice to the Chief Minister for commenting on a pending case. By saying this, the Chief Minister is trying to pressurise the court in the pending case. This entire exercise is part of an attempt to change the Places of Worship Act, 1991,” Shahnawaz Alam, secretary, All India Congress Committee, and a senior U.P. Congress leader, said. 

“Gyanvapi, which some today refer to unfortunately as a mosque, is actually Vishwanath-Ji himself,” Mr. Adityanath had said on September 14 at the inaugural session of an international seminar on the ‘Contribution of Nathpanth in the creation of a harmonious society’ at the Deendayal Upadhyay University in Gorakhpur.

Published - September 15, 2024 09:42 pm IST

Related Topics

Uttar Pradesh / religion and belief

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.