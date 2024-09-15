Muslim religious leaders say Yogi’s Gyanvapi comment is irresponsible; Congress says it amounts to contempt of judiciary

Reacting sharply to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s statement that Gyanvapi, “called a mosque by some”, is the Hindu deity Lord Vishwanath, Muslim religious leaders from U.P. on Sunday (September 15, 2024) described the statement as irresponsible and suggested that people occupying top positions refrained from creating divisions and taking sides.

“The Gyanvapi mosque is a mosque with a history of several centuries. There is a dispute over it which is ongoing in the judicial system. The matter is pending in the lower court, High Court and Supreme Court, with both parties (Hindus and Muslims) putting forth their arguments. Amid this, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s statement that refers to it as a Vishwanath temple does not befit his position. People holding top positions must refrain from issuing statements that create division in society,” Maulana Mufti Shahabuddin Razvi Bareilvi, national president of the All India Muslim Jamaat said.

“For political gain, all this is said. He must refrain from such statements. It is irresponsible,” Mohammad Sayyed Yasin, a Muslim religious leader from Varanasi, said.

The Congress party also targeted the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader. “Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s statement is contempt of the judiciary. The High Court should fulfil its constitutional responsibility and issue a contempt notice to the Chief Minister for commenting on a pending case. By saying this, the Chief Minister is trying to pressurise the court in the pending case. This entire exercise is part of an attempt to change the Places of Worship Act, 1991,” Shahnawaz Alam, secretary, All India Congress Committee, and a senior U.P. Congress leader, said.

“Gyanvapi, which some today refer to unfortunately as a mosque, is actually Vishwanath-Ji himself,” Mr. Adityanath had said on September 14 at the inaugural session of an international seminar on the ‘Contribution of Nathpanth in the creation of a harmonious society’ at the Deendayal Upadhyay University in Gorakhpur.