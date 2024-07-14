Murder and mayhem in Baghpat

Almost 4 kilometres from Uttar Pradesh’s Baghpat city, a maize field’s muddy tracks bear marks of a four-wheeler’s tyres. It had allegedly sped through the rain-soaked terrain, crushing crops and making deep gashes in the mud, until it reached a sprawling mango tree. Later, the police would find a wooden cot, a blood-soaked brick, and a dismantled cell phone in its shade.

A group of four Baghpat police officers had reached the spot at the crack of dawn last Saturday, after a police control room (PCR) van had alerted them. The PCR van had intercepted a car with a Delhi number plate around 3 a.m. Within, was a weeping mother with her son’s unconscious body, en route to a hospital, with her neighbour, Sundari and her male kin.

“She was crying uncontrollably and told the officer in-charge of the PCR van that her neighbour, Sundari and her family, had kidnapped her son and tortured him,” the investigating officer recalls. The unconscious body of 19-year-old Himanshu Sharma, a resident of Delhi’s New Usmanpur, was being rushed to a government hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

The horror of the here and now

“They beatmy son to death,” says 40-year-old Rajni Sharma, breaking into tears. Unable to walk or speak, Sharma has been lying next to her son’s photograph since his death.He was about to turn 20 in two weeks, says the single mother of two.

Staring at a pile of books belonging to her brother, a second-year BA student at Delhi University, Himanshu’s twin sister (who wants to remain anonymous), says that her brother wanted to be a lawyer.“He aspired to get an LLB degree so that he could use it before his name. He wanted to be called ‘LLB Himanshu Sharma’,” says his sister, tears rolling down her cheeks.

On Saturday, Sharma informed his mother that he was stepping out for a bit and would be back shortly.“Around 2 p.m., he touched my feet and told me that he would be back soon. Before I could ask him where he was going, he had left,” says Sharma.

Hours passed but the family did not hear back from him. Worried, his mother dialled his phone, but it was switched off, she added. Around 10.30 p.m., her phone rang. Anticipating her son’s call, she recalled sprinting towards it.“It wasn’t my son. My neighbour Sundari had called,” she says.

Sundari lived in the same lane in New Usmanpur. Though the Sharmas had only been living in their one-bedroom apartment in that part of the city for a year, Sundari and her family of four had been living there for several years. The two women became friends and frequently visited each other.

“I used to stitch clothes to support my family and Sundari used to run a ladies’ beauty parlour in her house, so we bonded over the same clients and the many challenges of being a mother of two,” says Sharma. She had also confided in Sundari about her difficulties over the past 12 years, ever since the twins’ father had abandoned the family.

What she thought would be a call from a close friend soon changed to rage. “As soon as I took her call, she threatened me. She said if I wanted to save my son, I should come to her house without informing the police or anyone,” says Sharma. The perplexed mother says she went to the Choudharys’ house next door, where her neighbour video-called her extended family in Baghpat to prove to her that her 19-year-old son was in their custody.“She was calling her brother, Son Pal and asking him to show my son on call,” she says.

Breaking down, Sharma struggled to put into words what she says she saw next.“My son was lying naked in a forest, surrounded by a group of men who were hitting him continuously with bricks and throwing punches and kicks at him. I could see his head was bleeding and his body had multiple blue-black marks,” she says, her feeble hands trembling.She added that the men constantly threatened to kill him.

“How dare he look at her!” an unknown man shouted on the call, Sharma remembers. Meanwhile Sundari’s son instigated the mob to kill him, she says, unable to understand why her neighbour had turned on them.

“She told me that my son had been inappropriate with Shraddha, her daughter, (name changed to maintain anonymity), and that he was blackmailing her. But if my son had done anything like that, why couldn’t she warn me? Why did she send her daughter with sweets the night before they kidnapped him?” asks the grieving mother.

Up until 11 p.m. on Saturday, the Sharmas had no clue about the alleged wrongdoings of their 19-year-old son, they say. “I was then called to a spotnear Pabla village [in Baghpat], and warned not to alert the police nor my relatives. Since my son had been missing for a while, myjeth(brother-in-law) had already come to my place so we requested Sundari and her son to allow him to come with us and to guide us to the spot,” says Sharma.

The Sharmas then took their car and were then driven from Delhi to a desolate spot near Pabla village, almost an hour away from their home, where they allegedly found Himanshu’s undressed body in a black car, which Sharma claims belonged to the Choudharys.

She recalls that everything said from that moment on was a blur.“I remember one man, Son Pal, coming up to me and telling me that he wanted to teach my son a lesson, but not kill him. I did not know if he was alive or dead, but we picked up his body and tried taking him to the hospital,” she says.

After they left the spot, and when their car was moving towards Baghpat Women’s Police station, the PCR van intercepted them and took them to the hospital, the investigating officer says.

The senior officer says that the police has arrested two men — Akash and Son Pal — who have confessed to their involvement in Himanshu’s alleged kidnapping and murder.“Son Pal, who is Sundari’s brother, told us during the interrogation that his niece was lured by Himanshu to a hotel, where he sexually assaulted her and then started blackmailing her,” says Additional Superintendent of Police (Baghpat) N.P. Singh.

While the allegations made by Shraddha’s family are being investigated, the police has learnt during the initial probe that the 17-year-old girl and the 19-year-old boy were in a relationship.

“The two used to text each other but their families were not aware of their frequent interactions beyond the regular conversations as neighbours and family friends,” says another officer.

At present both the houses of the Sharmas and the Choudharys in the fourthpushta(a housing cluster) of New Usmanpur lie vacant. The Sharma mother and daughter have taken shelter in their kins’ place in the first pushta of New Usmanpur, in fear of the aftermath of the police complaint and the possible harm. The Choudhary family is absconding.

“I want the case shifted to Delhi. Otherwise I will have to keep going to U.P. and who will ensure that my daughter is safe here?” she says.

Inquiries in the area suggest that Himanshu and Shraddha had barely any friends in the area. A neighbour in gali (street) no. 1 remembers, “She used to attend a private school and being both an academically gifted girl and belonging to a relatively well-off family, she remained aloof and would only visit the Sharma household, sometimes with her mother and sometimes by herself.”

“Many neighbours remembered seeing Himanshu pocha(mop the floor) when his mother was sick, and help her with household chores,” says another neighbour.

Meanwhile, Himanshu’s sister asks, “If he did something, why did they not allow legal processes to decide the quantum of his punishment? Why did they have to kill him?”

In his two-decade-long career as a police officer, Singh says that the city of Baghpat has a history of honour killings, though people here have now started accepting romantic relationships as a precursor to marriage.

“Twelve years ago when I was posted here, there were far more cases of honour killing compared to now,” he says.

In the National Crime Records Bureau 2022 report, India had recorded 18 deaths related to honour killings. “No one has the right to take anybody’s life, no matter what the allegations are,” he adds. 

The Uttar Pradesh police has lodged a first information report (FIR) against seven people: Aajay, Gopal, Sohan Pal, Bhopal (all residents of Pabla), Pavan (a resident of Kartarnagar, Delhi), Sundari (resident of Kartarnagar), and an unidentified person.

The seven people have been booked under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Sections 140(1) (kidnapping or abducting in order to murder or for ransom), 103 (1) (murder), and 3 (5) (common intention).

In the past few months, the Delhi-NCR region and its neighbouring cities has seen a rise in honour killings. On June 19, in Haryana’s Kaithal district, a young woman from the Gurjar community was killed by her 17-year-old teen brother for marrying a man from a Scheduled Caste community. The accused had shot his 20-year-old sister in the neck. The victim’s mother-in-law and sister-in-law were also injured in the shooting.

On June 3, a 27-year-old woman living in Sirsa, Haryana, was strangled to death after her parents found out about her relationship with a man from a neighbouring village.

Police had found during the investigation that the woman was allegedly killed by her parents despite the man belonging to the same caste, but simply because they were unhappy with her being romantically involved.

