Mirzapur district administration relents after stir, cancels contract for cremation ground

After an 11-day hunger strike, Panchu Dhaikar, 62, and six fellow protesters finally saw relief on September 13 when the Mirzapur district administration yielded to their demand to withdraw its decision to award management rights of the Bhogaon ghat to a contractor. Located on the banks of the Ganga, the ghat is the district’s largest cremation ground and revered as Chota Kashi.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We were determined to continue our hunger strike despite the heat and a fellow protester being hospitalised as it was a matter of survival for us,” said Mr. Dhaikar, who led the protest under the banner of the Dom-Dhaikar Ekta Samiti.

The protest, which began on September 2, drew hundreds of supporters, including women. The administration ultimately relented, canceling the contract in a letter addressed to the contractor, Ramesh Kumar Singh. “In view of the adverse situation emerging in maintaining the ghat, the contract is being cancelled. Please return the register and other material in your possession,” stated the letter from Surendra Kumar Verma, a senior district officer.

With the Dom-Dhaikar community, a Scheduled Caste group, performing the cremation of bodies according to Hindu tradition for generations, the contract threatened the livelihoods of 100 families in the area, said social activist Harish Chandra Kevat, who supported the strike. “The contractor being given the rights to manage the affairs of the ghat was unacceptable,” he said.

‘Bid to destroy the poor’

The community vowed to resist any future attempts to threaten their livelihood, viewing such moves as “nefarious attempts to destroy poor and marginalised people under the guise of regulating cremation grounds”. The community members argued that introducing a contractual system would erode ancient traditions and social norms built on mutual consent. “We won’t let government or private entities harm our livelihood. Did the government think even once about the plight of the 100-odd Dom-Dhaikar community members if they were displaced from work?” Mr. Dhaikar said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.