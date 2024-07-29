Minor girl raped in Uttar Pradesh's Budaun

A 12-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a 25-year-old man in a village field in the Sahaswan area of this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on July 29.

“The alleged incident occurred on the evening of July 28 when the girl was in the field,” they said. The accused, who fled after the incident, hailed from the same village.

The police said the girl was rescued by villagers, who reached the spot after hearing her screams. They then took her to a hospital.

“An FIR has been lodged based on a complaint by the girl’s family and attempts are underway to nab the accused,” Sahaswan Station House Officer Saurabh Singh said. “The girl’s condition is stable,“ he added.