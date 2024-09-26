ADVERTISEMENT

Mayawati questions U.P. govt's food safety move, calls it electoral politics

Published - September 26, 2024 01:02 pm IST - Lucknow

BSP supremo Mayawati said although there are already very strict laws regarding adulteration especially in food items, still due to the government’s negligence, the market of adulteration is “flourishing” everywhere

PTI

BSP chief Mayawati. File picture | Photo Credit: ANI

Bahujan Samaj Party Chief Mayawati on Thursday (September 26, 2024) slammed the U.P. government’s directive to display names and addresses of eatery operators, proprietors, and managers, saying it was more about electoral politics than food safety.

ADVERTISEMENT

Citing incidents of spitting and mixing of urine in eatables in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday (September 24, 2024) directed that the name and address of operators, proprietors, and managers should be mandatorily displayed at all food centres.

He also directed that chefs and waiters should wear masks and gloves, besides making installation of CCTV cameras in hotels and restaurants mandatory.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The UP government's announcement of making it compulsory to install cameras along with the name and address of the owners and manager in hotels, restaurants, dhabas etc. is similar to the action taken during the Kanwar Yatra, sparking discussions that this is less about food safety and more about diverting public’s attention through electoral politics,” Mayawati said in a post on X in Hindi.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Earlier in the year, the Muzaffarnagar police had asked all eateries along the Kanwar Yatra route to display the names of owners of eateries, which the Uttar Pradesh government later extended across the state.

Besides the two State governments, the BJP-ruled Ujjain Municipal Corporation had also issued a similar order.

ADVERTISEMENT

In her post on X, the BSP chief said that although there are already very strict laws regarding adulteration especially in food items, still due to the government’s negligence, the market of adulteration is “flourishing” everywhere. "Will the black business of adulteration end by forcibly getting people's names written on shops etc?" she posted.

Mayawati also expressed concern over the Tirupati laddu row.

“The news of adulteration of ‘prasadam’ laddus with fat in Tirupati temple has already made people across the country very sad and agitated and politics is going on over this too. After politics in the name of religion, who is the real culprit of such a disgusting play with people’s faith? Thinking about this is necessary,” she added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Uttar Pradesh

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US