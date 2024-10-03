GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Mayawati questions exclusion of Surajpal's name in Hathras stampede chargesheet

Ms. Mayawati alleged that the exclusion of Mr. Surajpal from the list of 11 accused, meant that he enjoyed the patronage of the state government

Updated - October 03, 2024 04:50 pm IST - Lucknow

PTI
BSP supremo Mayawati

BSP supremo Mayawati | Photo Credit: Sandeep Saxena

BSP chief Mayawati on Thursday (October 3, 2024) questioned the exclusion of self-proclaimed godman Surajpal alias 'Bhole Baba's' name from the 3,200-page chargesheet in the July 2 Hathras stampede case.

The chargesheet in the stampede at Phulrai village, which led to 121 deaths, was submitted to a court on Tuesday.

Ms. Mayawati alleged that the exclusion of Mr. Surajpal from the list of 11 accused, meant that he enjoyed the patronage of the state government.

Hathras stampede: Blind faith in a baba kills scores in Uttar Pradesh

Mr. Surajpal's name was not mentioned among the accused in the FIR. Devprakash Madhukar, the main organiser and fundraiser of the July 2 congregation, was the sole named accused besides "other organisers and sevadar (volunteers) - names, address unknown".

The police later arrested 11 accused, including Mr. Madhukar, in the case. One of them, Manju Yadav, is out on bail on orders of the Allahabad High Court while others remain behind the bars, according to their lawyer.

"The missing name of Surajpal alias Bhole Baba from the list of accused in the Hathras-satsang-stampede incident which led to 121 deaths, mostly those of women and children, is anti-people politics. This proves that such people enjoy the patronage of the state government, which is not right," Ms. Mayawati posted on X.

"As per the media, the tragic incident in Sikandrarao and the submission of 2,300 page charge sheet in the incident mentions 11 accused but is the state government's silence on Baba Surajpal justified? Will such a government attitude be helpful in curbing such incidents in future? People are worried," she added.

While the former UP chief minister stated the chargesheet to be 2,300-page long in her X post, A.P. Singh, the defense lawyer in the case on Wednesday said it was 3,200-page long.

Ms. Mayawati had earlier also hit out at the state government over the matter, alleging that the SIT report on the Hathras stampede appeared "politically motivated".

Published - October 03, 2024 04:06 pm IST

Related Topics

Uttar Pradesh / state politics / accident (general)

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.