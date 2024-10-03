BSP chief Mayawati on Thursday (October 3, 2024) questioned the exclusion of self-proclaimed godman Surajpal alias 'Bhole Baba's' name from the 3,200-page chargesheet in the July 2 Hathras stampede case.

The chargesheet in the stampede at Phulrai village, which led to 121 deaths, was submitted to a court on Tuesday.

Ms. Mayawati alleged that the exclusion of Mr. Surajpal from the list of 11 accused, meant that he enjoyed the patronage of the state government.

Mr. Surajpal's name was not mentioned among the accused in the FIR. Devprakash Madhukar, the main organiser and fundraiser of the July 2 congregation, was the sole named accused besides "other organisers and sevadar (volunteers) - names, address unknown".

The police later arrested 11 accused, including Mr. Madhukar, in the case. One of them, Manju Yadav, is out on bail on orders of the Allahabad High Court while others remain behind the bars, according to their lawyer.

"The missing name of Surajpal alias Bhole Baba from the list of accused in the Hathras-satsang-stampede incident which led to 121 deaths, mostly those of women and children, is anti-people politics. This proves that such people enjoy the patronage of the state government, which is not right," Ms. Mayawati posted on X.

"As per the media, the tragic incident in Sikandrarao and the submission of 2,300 page charge sheet in the incident mentions 11 accused but is the state government's silence on Baba Surajpal justified? Will such a government attitude be helpful in curbing such incidents in future? People are worried," she added.

While the former UP chief minister stated the chargesheet to be 2,300-page long in her X post, A.P. Singh, the defense lawyer in the case on Wednesday said it was 3,200-page long.

Ms. Mayawati had earlier also hit out at the state government over the matter, alleging that the SIT report on the Hathras stampede appeared "politically motivated".