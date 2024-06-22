ADVERTISEMENT

Mayawati demands strict action against police over Dalit man’s death in custody

Published - June 22, 2024 08:47 pm IST - Lucknow

“The police should immediately release the innocent people who raised their voice against this incident and also withdraw the cases filed against them. This is the demand of BSP,” she wrote on X.

Mayank Kumar

BSP supremo Mayawati. File | Photo Credit: SANDEEP SAXENA

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati on Saturday demanded strict action against the police for the death of a Dalit man who was lodged in the Firozabad district jail. Akash, 25, was remanded in judicial custody in connection with a theft case and died in a hospital on Friday.

“The way a Dalit prisoner was killed in a jail in Firozabad district is very sad. The government should take strict action against the guilty police personnel and provide full help to the victim’s family. The police should immediately release the innocent people who raised their voice against this incident and also withdraw the cases filed against them. This is the demand of BSP,” she wrote on X.

The Uttar Pradesh Police lodged an FIR against 45 named and 50 unidentified accused for rioting over the death of Akash. He was taken to a hospital after his condition deteriorated in the jail.

Akash’s family has alleged that he died after being beaten by the police. Following the post-mortem on Friday, some people attacked the police and vandalised government vehicles.

