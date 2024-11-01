ADVERTISEMENT

Massive fire engulfs furniture shop in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur; no casualties

Published - November 01, 2024 04:13 am IST - Kanpur

Kanpur Chief Fire Officer said that there were no injuries or casualties in the incident.

ANI

A massive fire broke out at a furniture shop located at the Bhadoria Chauraha under the Sisamau police station area of Kanpur district, said an official on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kanpur Chief Fire Officer (CFO) Deepak Kumar spoke to ANI about the incident and said, "A major fire broke out in a furniture market. The flames were spreading to the nearby houses. The fire has been confined."

The official said that 6 fire tenders arrived at the spot to douse the blaze, adding that there were no injuries or casualties in the incident.

The reason for the fire is yet to be ascertained. Meanwhile, a fire broke out in a building in the Indirapuram Gyan Khand 3 area of Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad. Visuals from the area show fire services dousing the blaze.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Further details are awaited.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

fire / Uttar Pradesh

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US