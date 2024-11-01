Massive fire engulfs furniture shop in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur; no casualties

A massive fire broke out at a furniture shop located at the Bhadoria Chauraha under the Sisamau police station area of Kanpur district, said an official on Thursday.

Kanpur Chief Fire Officer (CFO) Deepak Kumar spoke to ANI about the incident and said, "A major fire broke out in a furniture market. The flames were spreading to the nearby houses. The fire has been confined."

The official said that 6 fire tenders arrived at the spot to douse the blaze, adding that there were no injuries or casualties in the incident.

The reason for the fire is yet to be ascertained. Meanwhile, a fire broke out in a building in the Indirapuram Gyan Khand 3 area of Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad. Visuals from the area show fire services dousing the blaze.

Further details are awaited.