ADVERTISEMENT

Masked men open fire on school van in Uttar Pradesh’s Amroha; no injuries reported

Published - October 25, 2024 04:17 pm IST - Amroha (Uttar Pradesh)

"It is believed that the van driver was the target. He and the schoolchildren are all safe," Circle Officer Shwetaabh Bhaskar said

PTI

“Masked men opened fire on a private school van carrying 28 children in Uttar Pradesh’s Amroha on Friday (October 25, 2024),” police said. “One suspect has been taken into custody in connection with the incident in which no one was reported injured,” they added.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the police, the incident took place under the Gajraula police station area when unidentified masked individuals fired indiscriminately at the van carrying students from the SRS International School. "It is believed that the van driver was the target. He and the schoolchildren are all safe," Circle Officer Shwetaabh Bhaskar said.

Bahraich violence row: No action will be taken on demolition notices until tomorrow: Uttar Pradesh govt assures SC

An FIR has been lodged at the Gajraula police station against three suspects, one of whom has been taken into custody for questioning. According to the police, the frightened schoolchildren shouted for help as they hid under their seats after the attackers opened indiscriminate fire.

“Acting promptly, the driver managed to steer the vehicle to a safe place before informing the school management, which reported the matter to the police. A detailed probe is under way,” Mr. Bhaskar said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US