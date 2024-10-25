Masked men open fire on school van in Uttar Pradesh’s Amroha; no injuries reported

“Masked men opened fire on a private school van carrying 28 children in Uttar Pradesh’s Amroha on Friday (October 25, 2024),” police said. “One suspect has been taken into custody in connection with the incident in which no one was reported injured,” they added.

According to the police, the incident took place under the Gajraula police station area when unidentified masked individuals fired indiscriminately at the van carrying students from the SRS International School. "It is believed that the van driver was the target. He and the schoolchildren are all safe," Circle Officer Shwetaabh Bhaskar said.

An FIR has been lodged at the Gajraula police station against three suspects, one of whom has been taken into custody for questioning. According to the police, the frightened schoolchildren shouted for help as they hid under their seats after the attackers opened indiscriminate fire.

“Acting promptly, the driver managed to steer the vehicle to a safe place before informing the school management, which reported the matter to the police. A detailed probe is under way,” Mr. Bhaskar said.