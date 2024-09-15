GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ten killed, one missing after house collapses in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut

The National Disaster Response Force, fire brigade and police teams are working to rescue those trapped under the debris in Meerut

Updated - September 15, 2024 11:57 am IST - Meerut

PTI
NDRF team joins the rescue operation that is underway in Zakir Colony after a 3-storey building collapsed, in Meerut on Saturday. Six people rescued and four others trapped reportedly.

NDRF team joins the rescue operation that is underway in Zakir Colony after a 3-storey building collapsed, in Meerut on Saturday. Six people rescued and four others trapped reportedly. | Photo Credit: ANI

“The death toll in the collapse of a three-storey house in Zakir Nagar in Meerut has risen to 10 while the rescue work at the site is still underway,” the district administration said on Sunday (September 15, 2024).

In a statement, the administration said one person is feared to be still trapped under the debris.

The deceased have been identified as Sajid (40), his daughter Saniya (15), son Saqib (11), Simra (one and a half years), Reeza (7), Naffo (63), Farhana (20), Alisa (18) and Aliya (6).

Lucknow building collapse: Three more bodies recovered, toll rises to eight

The condition of Sofiyan (6) is stable, the administration said in the statement. Of those injured, Naeem (22), Nadeem (26), Saqib (20), and Saina (38) are undergoing treatment at the Lala Lajpat Rai Memorial Medical College.

The three-storey house collapsed on Saturday (September 14, 2024) afternoon. District Magistrate Deepak Meena confirmed the collapse of the three-storey house in Zakir Colony.

Speaking to reporters, Meerut District Magistrate of Deepak Meena said, “When the rescue operation started, the relatives gave information about 15 persons. Three managed to escape when the building was collapsing.”

Fort wall collapse kills seven of a family in Madhya Pradesh’s Datia

“The death toll stands at 10 till now while five persons are alive. The rescue operations will continue till the entire debris is removed,” the officer said.

“The bodies have been kept at the medical college and a post-mortem examination is being conducted,” he said.

Senior officials, including Meerut Zone Additional Director General of Police D K Thakur, Divisional Commissioner Selva Kumari J, Inspector General of Police Nachiketa Jha and Senior Superintendent of Police Vipin Tada, reached the spot to monitor the rescue operation.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), fire brigade, and police teams are engaged in the rescue operation.

Published - September 15, 2024 08:55 am IST

Related Topics

Uttar Pradesh / Meerut / disaster and accident

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.