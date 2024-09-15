Ten killed, one missing after house collapses in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut

“The death toll in the collapse of a three-storey house in Zakir Nagar in Meerut has risen to 10 while the rescue work at the site is still underway,” the district administration said on Sunday (September 15, 2024).

In a statement, the administration said one person is feared to be still trapped under the debris.

The deceased have been identified as Sajid (40), his daughter Saniya (15), son Saqib (11), Simra (one and a half years), Reeza (7), Naffo (63), Farhana (20), Alisa (18) and Aliya (6).

The condition of Sofiyan (6) is stable, the administration said in the statement. Of those injured, Naeem (22), Nadeem (26), Saqib (20), and Saina (38) are undergoing treatment at the Lala Lajpat Rai Memorial Medical College.

The three-storey house collapsed on Saturday (September 14, 2024) afternoon. District Magistrate Deepak Meena confirmed the collapse of the three-storey house in Zakir Colony.

Speaking to reporters, Meerut District Magistrate of Deepak Meena said, “When the rescue operation started, the relatives gave information about 15 persons. Three managed to escape when the building was collapsing.”

“The death toll stands at 10 till now while five persons are alive. The rescue operations will continue till the entire debris is removed,” the officer said.

“The bodies have been kept at the medical college and a post-mortem examination is being conducted,” he said.

Senior officials, including Meerut Zone Additional Director General of Police D K Thakur, Divisional Commissioner Selva Kumari J, Inspector General of Police Nachiketa Jha and Senior Superintendent of Police Vipin Tada, reached the spot to monitor the rescue operation.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), fire brigade, and police teams are engaged in the rescue operation.