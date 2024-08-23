GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Man who ‘converted’ to Hinduism for marriage arrested

The woman’s mother in her complaint alleged that the accused, a Dr. Abdur Rahman had befriended her daughter as part of ‘love jihad’

Published - August 23, 2024 09:38 am IST - Ghaziabad

PTI

Ghaziabad Police on Thursday (August 22, 2024) arrested a doctor, who married a colleague at an Arya Samaj temple six years back, after the woman’s family claimed that he “converted” to Hinduism just to “deceive” her.

The police have charged the doctor, Abdur Rahman, 42, under Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act, 2021, which bars conversion through force or deception.

Usually, it has been applied in cases where the Muslim men are accused of attempts to convert women to Islam on the pretext of marriage.

Mr. Rahman is also accused of causing burn injuries to the woman, Harsha Sarangi. He has, however, claimed that she burnt herself while making tea.

The couple married in 2018 and have a son together, the officials said, adding the FIR was registered at the Kotwali police station here on the complaint of the woman’s mother on August 13.

She alleged in her complaint that Mr. Rahman had befriended her daughter as part of ‘love jihad’, the police added. Right-wing Hindu activists often use the term ‘love jihad’ to describe a “conspiracy” to convert Hindu women to Islam by luring them into relationships or marriages.

