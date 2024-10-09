Man shot dead in UP's Sultanpur, cops suspect poll rivalry led to killing

A 35-year-old man was shot dead by some persons suspected of poll rivalry in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Sultanpur on Wednesday (October 09, 2024), police said.

“The incident took place in Asarakhpur village in the Baldisarai area when Icchanath Yadav went to the fields this morning,” they added.

“The accused, who were allegedly hiding in the fields, shot Yadav, killing him on the spot,” the police said.

“After hearing the gunshot, the victim’s family members reached the spot but the attackers had fled by then,” they added.

Upon information about the murder, senior police officials reached the spot.

Additional SP Akhand Pratap Singh said an FIR will be registered in the matter based on the complaint of the family members.

nitial probe suggested that poll rivalry might have led to the killing, the ASP said, adding that a detailed probe is on in the matter.

