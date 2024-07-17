GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Man sets his mother on fire in U.P.'s Aligarh

The accused son Gaurav has been taken into custody and is being questioned

Published - July 17, 2024 09:35 am IST - Aligarh

PTI

A woman was seriously injured on July 16 after his son allegedly set her on fire here, police said.

Victim Hemlata (45), a resident of the Darkan Nagaria village under the Khair police station area, was seriously injured and was rushed to the hospital where she is battling for her life. Doctors said she had 40% burn injuries.

Her family members alleged she set herself on fire as she was upset due to the "inaction" of the police on her complaint over a property dispute. However, the police denied the charges and said it was her son who set her on fire.

SSP Sanjiv Suman denied any negligence by the police. "There is a CCTV footage confirming that her son used a lighter to set her on fire," he said.

The accused son Gaurav (25) has been taken into custody and is being questioned, he said.

Action had already been taken on an earlier report filed by the woman's family on a dispute over property, Mr. Suman added.

"The police was actively trying to resolve this issue today between the two family members over a property dispute. The woman walked out and later came back with her son, who suddenly took out a cigarette lighter and set his mother on fire," the SSP said.

Two policemen were injured in the incident while trying to save the woman.

Uttar Pradesh

