ADVERTISEMENT

Man sentenced to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping minor in 2023

Published - October 12, 2024 12:12 pm IST - Maharajganj

The judge also imposed a fine of ₹8,000 on the convict; according to the prosecution, the incident occurred on August 18, 2023

PTI

Representative image | Photo Credit: AP

A court here has sentenced a man to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping a minor girl in 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

Special Judge (POCSO) Vinay Kumar Singh convicted Amin Ali on Friday (October 11, 2024) for raping the girl in the Kothibhar police station area of the district, assistant district government counsel Vijay Narayan Singh said.

Crimes against children not hidden, criminals are punished: NCPCR on 96% rise in child rape cases

The judge also imposed a fine of ₹8,000 on the convict, he said on Saturday (October 12, 2024).

According to the prosecution, the incident occurred on August 18, 2023.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Judging a decade of the POCSO Act

Based on a police complaint by the survivor's mother, a case was lodged against Mr. Ali under relevant sections of the law, including 376 (rape) of IPC and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US