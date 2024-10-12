Man sentenced to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping minor in 2023

A court here has sentenced a man to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping a minor girl in 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

Special Judge (POCSO) Vinay Kumar Singh convicted Amin Ali on Friday (October 11, 2024) for raping the girl in the Kothibhar police station area of the district, assistant district government counsel Vijay Narayan Singh said.

The judge also imposed a fine of ₹8,000 on the convict, he said on Saturday (October 12, 2024).

According to the prosecution, the incident occurred on August 18, 2023.

Based on a police complaint by the survivor's mother, a case was lodged against Mr. Ali under relevant sections of the law, including 376 (rape) of IPC and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.