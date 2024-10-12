GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Man sentenced to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping minor in 2023

The judge also imposed a fine of ₹8,000 on the convict; according to the prosecution, the incident occurred on August 18, 2023

Updated - October 12, 2024 12:13 pm IST - Maharajganj

PTI
Representative image

Representative image | Photo Credit: AP

A court here has sentenced a man to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping a minor girl in 2023.

Special Judge (POCSO) Vinay Kumar Singh convicted Amin Ali on Friday (October 11, 2024) for raping the girl in the Kothibhar police station area of the district, assistant district government counsel Vijay Narayan Singh said.

Crimes against children not hidden, criminals are punished: NCPCR on 96% rise in child rape cases

The judge also imposed a fine of ₹8,000 on the convict, he said on Saturday (October 12, 2024).

According to the prosecution, the incident occurred on August 18, 2023.

Judging a decade of the POCSO Act

Based on a police complaint by the survivor's mother, a case was lodged against Mr. Ali under relevant sections of the law, including 376 (rape) of IPC and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Published - October 12, 2024 12:12 pm IST

