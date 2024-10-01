GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Man orders iPhone with COD option, kills delivery boy after receiving it

The iPhone was worth about ₹1.5 lakh

Updated - October 01, 2024 11:19 am IST - Lucknow

PTI
Image for representational purposes only.

Image for representational purposes only. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

A 30-year-old delivery man was allegedly killed when he went to deliver an iPhone to a customer who was supposed to pay him ₹1.5 lakh for the product, police said on Monday (September 30, 2024).

They said his body was dumped into the Indira Canal here and a team of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) has been called to find it.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Shashank Singh said Gajanan, from Chinhat, had ordered the iPhone worth about ₹1.5 lakh from Flipkart and opted for the COD (Cash on Delivery) payment option.

"On September 23, delivery boy, Bharat Sahu of Nishatganj, went to deliver the phone at his place where he was killed by Gajanan and his accomplice. After strangulating Sahu, they put his body in a sack and disposed it off in the Indira Canal," he said.

When Sahu did not return home for two days, his family registered a missing persons complaint on September 25 at the Chinhat police station.

While scanning Sahu's call details and trying to trace his location, police found Gajanan's number and managed to reach his friend Akash.

During interrogation, Mr. Akash confessed to the crime, the DCP fficer said.

Police are yet to find the body.

"The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team is trying to find the body of the victim in the canal," the officer said.

Published - October 01, 2024 11:12 am IST

Related Topics

Uttar Pradesh

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.